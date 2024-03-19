The Inner Circle acknowledges Jeffrey S. Yarvis as a Pinnacle Lifetime

Dr. Jeffrey S. Yarvis, a distinguished clinical social worker, board-certified psychotherapist, and esteemed leader in trauma therapy, is making a profound impact on the Austin, Texas community and beyond. With a diverse career that spans social work, leadership consulting, executive medicine, and the military, Dr. Yarvis has earned numerous accolades and recognitions for his outstanding contributions to the field.

Dr. Yarvis specializes in providing comprehensive care to adult survivors of sexual assault, individuals facing current trauma, and those impacted by combat-induced trauma. His unwavering commitment to healing and empowering survivors has earned him a prominent place in the Austin, Texas community.

As a high-reliability organization functional subject matter expert and executive leader coach, Dr. Yarvis' expertise extends to leadership consulting within the Veterans Health Administration High Reliability Organization Support Team. His insights and guidance have a profound impact on fostering high-reliability practices within the healthcare industry.

Dr. Yarvis serves as a Senior Professor of Practice at the Tulane University School of Social Work, where he imparts his wealth of knowledge to future generations of social workers and advances a research agenda on the efficacy of several trauma informed therapies for sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with co-occurring conditions. His dedication to education ensures that his expertise continues to shape the future of the field.

Dr. Yarvis' educational journey includes a Ph.D. in Social Work from the University of Georgia, a Master of Social Work from Boston College, a Master of Science in Executive Leadership from Norwich University, a Master of Education in the integrated study of curriculum & instruction from Cambridge College, a Master of National Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College and Bachelor of Arts in Psychology & Criminal Justice from Indiana University. His rich academic background is complemented by a Bronze Star Medal and Combat Action Badge earned during his combat service for leadership under fire and a Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster for his 34 years of military service.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Yarvis has authored books on Combat Social Work & Subthreshold PTSD and over 120 peer reviewed articles, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of trauma therapy and leadership consulting. He has presented nationally and internationally at over 150 peer-reviewed conferences including several keynote addresses. His contributions have earned him prestigious honors, including the NASW Pioneer Award and the recent accolade of Professor of the Year at Tulane University School of Social Work in 2023.

Dr. Yarvis' commitment to providing exceptional care to his patients remains unwavering. With plans to expand his practice to new locations and grow his patient and coaching base, he envisions a future where his healing touch reaches even more lives.

Dr. Jeffrey S. Yarvis stands as a testament to the power of dedication, expertise, and compassion in creating a brighter and healthier future for individuals facing trauma. His contributions to trauma therapy and executive leadership consulting continue to make a profound difference, touching countless lives along the way.

