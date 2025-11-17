The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jerald R. Pitkin as a Pinnacle Professional Member

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerald R. Pitkin, widely known as "Jerry", prominently featured in The Inner Circle and is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member within the Inner Circle of Excellence for his outstanding contributions to Plaintiff Personal Injury Litigation.

Jerald R. Pitkin

Jerry has over 30 years of legal experience and continues to serve as lead attorney at Pitkin Law, located in Naples, Florida. Jerry tirelessly advocates for individuals and families impacted by injuries and loss from accidents involving cars, trucks, motorcycles, and bicycles, as well as related property damage matters and slip-and-fall accidents.

Jerry has distinguished Pitkin Law by compassionate and determined advocacy, providing selfless legal guidance and comfort to clients who are suddenly forced to navigate disruptive and devastating life events. Pitkin Law is exclusively focused on representing injured clients and their families, ensuring personalized, hands-on support at every step. Jerry's unwavering commitment to addressing the needs of "Client First" has positioned Pitkin Law as a trusted resource for those confronted with the confusion and complexity of all types of accidents.

Jerry's goal to "Be a Blessing" extends beyond his clients and the courtroom. Growing up on a family farm in Iowa, and later graduating from Drake University Law School, fundamental core values rooted in faith were embedded and now serve as the foundation of his personal and professional life. Jerry has served and contributed to various philanthropic and charitable organizations, volunteered as a youth football and basketball coach, volunteered and served as a past president of the Baron Collier Gridiron Club, provided legal counsel to the American Subcontractors Association, and served as a charter board member of the American Specialty Contractors of Florida. His leadership and volunteerism underscore a career grounded in service, integrity, and a deep connection to the Naples community.

Jerry's journey, detailed in CEO Weekly, reflects a life and career forged by hardship and driven by a profound purpose, with a legacy firmly rooted in compassion, community, and justice. His commitment and the ideology at Pitkin Law are recognized by International Business Times for its human-centered approach to personal injury and their commitment that clients receive support for both their legal and personal needs, including logistical assistance and access to trusted medical professionals. As recently highlighted in USA Today, Jerry is leading the transition at Pitkin Law by embracing purposeful action to "Build Legacy" and mentor the next generation - including his children, Paige and Drake – in furtherance of the firm's commitment to justice, professionalism, and community involvement.

