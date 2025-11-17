The Inner Circle acknowledges, Laura Mannella, RN as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Laura Mannella, RN is honored as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Nursing and Case Management.

Laura Mannella, RN,BSN is recognized for her dedication to the nursing profession, having served for more than three decades with the Allegheny Health Network. Throughout her career, she provided exceptional patient care and leadership across multiple disciplines, demonstrating resilience and compassion in every role she undertook.



Ms. Mannella began her career as a general floor nurse, caring for surgical and open-heart patients. Following a back injury, she transitioned into case management, where she applied her expertise to psychiatric and obstetrics departments before ultimately focusing on case management in the emergency room. Her adaptability and commitment to her patients were hallmarks of her work and earned her great respect from both colleagues and those under her care.



A graduate of Carlow College, Ms. Mannella earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and continued her education throughout her career by attaining various certifications and attending numerous professional seminars. She is closely connected to the Allegheny Health Network community, regularly meeting with the psychiatry group at Allegheny General Hospital.



Beyond her professional contributions, Ms. Mannella serves as an honor guard participant for Angels of Allegheny, an organization that provides meaningful ceremonies for nurses who have passed locally. She is also actively involved with Bible study groups through the Catholic Church. She is an active participant with the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Regina Coeli Parish, reflecting her strong faith and dedication to her community.



Ms. Mannella credits her mother, Carol Mascari, RN, as her greatest source of inspiration, and she also extends gratitude to the many friends and mentors who supported her along her journey.



Now retired, Ms. Mannella remains committed to service. Looking to the future, she aspires to become involved with a volunteer service organization in her community, ensuring that her passion for helping others continues to touch lives in new ways.

