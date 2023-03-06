The Inner Circle Acknowledges Jerry P. George, MD, FAAD, FACEP, as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions in the Medical Field

DALLAS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry P. George, MD, FAAD, FACEP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions in the Medical Field.

Dr. George earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 2007. He received a Master of Science of Engineering (MSE) degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in 2008 and then attended St. George's University, graduating with his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree in 2012. Dr. George completed a residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where he remained until 2015. He then completed a Fellowship in Pediatric Emergency Medicine from 2015 to 2018 and continued to work as a Pediatric Emergency Physician at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Dr. George is a Pediatric Emergency Physician and treats patients from infancy through 18-years old with comprehensive healthcare for critical issues. He currently works in the Emergency Room at Children's Medical Center Plano and Medical City Dallas and is board certified in Pediatrics and Pediatric Emergency Medicine by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). According to the doctor, the ABP certifies Pediatricians who meet specific criteria of high-quality patient care and engage with continuing education. Dr. George is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. George currently works as a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician where he serves patients in the Dallas metro area. In this role since 2012, he serves children and young adults who have received severe injuries or illnesses and require immediate care. Dr. George examines, diagnoses, and then treats his young patients. He also serves patients at the Children's Medical Center Plano, the Dallas area's first full-service free-standing children's hospital, offering pediatric care for injuries, diseases, and general healthcare services.

Dr. George has been recognized with a profile feature by Pro News Report for his work in the pediatric field. He would like to dedicate this honor to his parents, O.P. George and Sicily George, and his mentor, Jeff Beiler, MD.

For more information, visit https://www.envisionphysicianservices.com/.

