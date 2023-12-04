The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jerry P. George, MD, FAAD, FACEP as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

Dr. George began his educational pursuits at Johns Hopkins University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in 2007 and then received a Master of Science of Engineering (MSE) degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in 2008. The doctor followed these accomplishments at St. George's University where he graduated with his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree in 2012. Dr. George completed a residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and remained there until 2015. He capped his educational goals with a Fellowship in Pediatric Emergency Medicine from 2015 to 2018 and continued to work as a Pediatric Emergency Physician at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Board-certified in Pediatrics and Pediatric Emergency Medicine by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP), Dr. George is a Pediatric Emergency Physician and treats patients from infancy through 18-years old with comprehensive healthcare for critical issues. He notes that the ABP certifies Pediatricians who meet specific criteria of high-quality patient care and engage with continuing education. The doctor currently works in the Emergency Room at Children's Medical Center Plano and Medical City Dallas.

Highly sought after for his expertise in pediatrics, Dr. George currently works as a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician where he serves patients in the Dallas metro area. He has had this role since 2012 and serves children and young adults who have received severe injuries or illnesses and require immediate care. The doctor has many responsibilities in this position, including examining, diagnosing, and treating his young patients. Passionate about helping children, he also serves patients at the Children's Medical Center Plano, the Dallas area's first full-service free-standing children's hospital, offering pediatric care for injuries, diseases, and general healthcare services.

A testament to his excellence in care, Dr. George is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is dedicated to keeping abreast of advancements in his field and is a recognized with a profile feature by Pro News Report for his work in the pediatric field. He would like to dedicate this honor to his parents, O.P. George and Sicily George, and his mentor, Jeff Beiler, MD.

