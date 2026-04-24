The Inner Circle acknowledges Jill M. Chitwood as a Travel Professional of the Year 2026

MARION, Ohio, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jill M. Chitwood is recognized as Travel Professional of the Year 2026 for her contributions to Global Travel Services.

Jill M. Chitwood is a respected travel consultant and co owner of Sights Unseen Travel Agency, a Cruise Brothers affiliate, where she brings strong business acumen and a client centered approach to every travel experience she designs. Since founding the agency in 2017 alongside her husband and business partner, Wayne Chitwood, she has built a successful travel business specializing in all inclusive cruises and fully customized domestic and international trips.

Ms. Chitwood is responsible for coordinating every aspect of travel planning, including cruises, flights, rail travel, hotels, rental cars, villas, cabins, vacation homes, travel insurance, Disney experiences, and personalized group packages. Serving a global clientele, she is known for her attention to detail, responsiveness, and dedication to creating seamless and memorable travel experiences tailored to each client's needs.

Her professional success is complemented by a strong commitment to community involvement and philanthropy. Ms. Chitwood actively supports local and veteran related initiatives, including the Marion K9 Project. To raise awareness and funding for various research foundations, she spearheaded a community wide 5K run and organized a golf tournament, reinforcing her dedication to giving back and supporting meaningful causes.

Prior to entering the travel industry, Ms. Chitwood built an extensive career in professional indoor arena football operations. Beginning in 2006, she worked with the Marion Mayhem Professional Indoor Arena Football Team in sales, photography, and game day operations. She later went on to lead her own team, the Northern Kentucky River Monsters Professional Indoor Football Team, before completing her career with the Marion Blue Racers of the Continental Indoor Football League during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. This background strengthened her skills in operations, client engagement, and business leadership.

Ms. Chitwood holds an associate degree in business administration and management from Marion Technical College. Her accomplishments have earned widespread recognition, including being nominated as a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in Central Ohio for four consecutive years. She was presented with the Empowered Women of the Year Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals and has now been named Travel Professional of the Year 2026. Additional honors include the Clara Barton Spectrum Award for Women for Humanitarian Service in 1999, Travel Agent of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals, induction into her college's Hall of Fame in 2024, the Angels Among Us Award in 2024, and the Best of Marion Travel Agency Award for four consecutive years.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Ms. Chitwood enjoys fishing and photography, and Yellowstone, Wyoming remains her favorite vacation destination. She extends heartfelt appreciation to her husband Wayne for his partnership and support, and honors the loving memory of her parents, Richard and Esther Kneisley, and her brother Dennis.

Looking ahead, Ms. Chitwood remains focused on continuing to serve her clients with the highest level of customer service while growing her business with integrity and purpose. Guided by the belief that progress begins when you refuse to let others define what is possible, she continues to build a travel agency rooted in excellence, compassion, and community connection.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle