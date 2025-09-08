The Inner Circle acknowledges, Joel Thomas Amato as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joel Thomas Amato is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Advancing Boiler Safety Through National Leadership.

Joel Thomas Amato serves as the executive director of The National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors (NBBI), a role he has held since 2020. Under his leadership, the organization continues to uphold its mission of promoting boiler and pressure vessel safety throughout the United States and Canada. Mr. Amato oversees all departmental operations, supports chief boiler inspectors across both nations, and manages a $20 million annual budget as well as four key facilities in Columbus, Ohio.

With over four decades of experience in the boiler and pressure vessel industry, Mr. Amato brings deep expertise to a field critical to infrastructure and public safety. His work includes training and commissioning of boiler inspectors, managing a pressure relief valve testing laboratory, accrediting boiler and pressure vessel repair organizations, boiler and pressure vessel data report registration, and building a software program, Jurisdictional Reporting System (JRS), for the tracking of boiler and pressure vessel inspections. He also serves as a critical troubleshooter on daily operational matters.

Mr. Amato began his professional journey in the U.S. Navy, serving as a boiler technician from 1984 to 1989. Following his military service, he held multiple technical and leadership roles in boiler operations for organizations such as Lever Brothers, Saint Mary's Medical Center, and Strohs Brewery. He also worked in the insurance sector before becoming the Chief Boiler Inspector for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry in 1999, where he served for two decades—longer than any predecessor in state history.

His credentials include being a certified team leader with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), a Chief A boiler operator in Minnesota, and a National Board team leader with NBBI. He is also a licensed private pilot and a certified open water diver.

Mr. Amato remains engaged in professional organizations such as ASME, the American Boiler Manufacturers Association, and Disabled American Veterans, reflecting both his technical expertise and service background. His distinguished military service earned him multiple Letters of Commendation, an enlisted service warfare specialist and the U.S. Navy Good Conduct Medal.

Looking ahead, Mr. Amato is committed to continuing his leadership at NBBI, enhancing standardization and compliance efforts across North America, and ensuring the safe operation of boilers and pressure vessels for generations to come.

