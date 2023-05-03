The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joey Kevin Grochmal as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as a Physician and Professor

HOUSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joey Kevin Grochmal is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as a Physician and Professor.

Dr. Grochmal pursued higher education at the University of Alberta in Canada where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience. He then attended the University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine where he earned a medical degree in 2006 and later received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Neuroscience from the University of Calgary in 2015. He also completed his residency in neurosurgery in 2017 at the same university and finished a fellowship in spine surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2018.



A testament to his exceptional education and training, the doctor is board-certified in neurosurgery and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCPSC). Dr. Grochmal explained that neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention diagnosis surgical treatment and rehabilitation of disorders which affect any portion of the nervous system including the brain spinal cord peripheral nerves and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Neurosurgeons, like Dr. Grochmal, are doctors who diagnose and treat problems with the nervous system often by performing surgery on the brain or spine. They treat strokes, tumors, cervical and lumbar disc disease, infections, and head or spinal cord injuries.



Dr. Grochmal is a highly sought after professional and serves as an attending physician and Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery with the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston Texas. He notes that Baylor College of Medicine is a health sciences university that creates knowledge and applies science and discoveries to further education, healthcare, and community service locally and globally. Its vision is to improve health through science scholarship and innovation.



The doctor is dedicated to providing the latest medical advancements in his practice and is associated with the American Association of Neurological Surgeons; the American Society of Peripheral Nerves' and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.



The doctor would like to thank his mentors, Rajiv Midha, MD, MSc, R. John Hurlbert, MD, and Marjorie Wang, MD.

