The Inner Circle acknowledges John A. Wester as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever 2026

MURRAY, Utah, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John A Wester is honored as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever 2026 for his contributions to Mental Health Advocacy and Veteran Support.

John A Wester

John A. Wester has built an extraordinary career in service and leadership, spanning more than four decades in the military and continuing today through his work in mental health prevention and veteran support. As a retired command chief warrant officer in the United States Army, Mr. Wester achieved a historic milestone as the first chief warrant officer five in the 19th Special Forces—a position that symbolizes his exceptional skill, integrity, and commitment to excellence.

Throughout his distinguished service, Mr. Wester's duties included observing operations, identifying and resolving critical issues, and advising senior commanders with strategic recommendations. His leadership was instrumental in strengthening operational efficiency and ensuring the success of countless missions.

Mr. Wester's military career began during college with four years in the Navy Reserves, followed by his commissioning as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1972. During his decade of service, he participated in pivotal missions in Southeast Asia, including the evacuation of Cambodia and Vietnam at the conclusion of the Vietnam War and the recovery of the U.S. container ship Mayaguez in 1975. He later transitioned to the Army Special Forces, where he continued his distinguished service as both a team member and commander.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Mr. Wester earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, three Meritorious Service Medals, multiple commendation and achievement medals, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge.

Academically, Mr. Wester holds a bachelor's degree in business finance from the University of Utah and a master's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. He is also an active member of the Special Forces Association Chapter 70, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion.

Since retiring in 2011, Mr. Wester has continued to serve his fellow veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs, assisting disabled service members in obtaining benefits and disability ratings. He also remains active in local veteran organizations, ensuring continued support for those transitioning from military to civilian life.

Outside of his advocacy work, Mr. Wester enjoys outdoor activities and spending quality time with his family. He dedicates his continued efforts and achievements to the loving memory of his wife, Jan, whose support and partnership were central to his life and success.

Looking ahead, Mr. Wester remains committed to empowering veterans, promoting mental health awareness, and fostering resilience within the veteran community.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle