The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John Finamore as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Construction Field

Mr. Finamore earned an MBA in Marketing from Dowling College in 1986. He has more than 3 years of experience in his current position as Director of Business Development with EW Howell Construction Group and more than 40 years in the construction industry.

Mr. Finamore asserts that he is a seasoned C Suite Construction Executive. He is a specialist in Strategic Business Development & Marketing and takes a client-centric approach. He is currently responsible for developing, coordinating, and implementing plans designed to increase and capture new opportunities, profitability, market share, and service existing clients. Mr. Finamore also affirmatively promotes brand consistency and exposure in the New York Region, and is a work adjunct who oversees the Marketing Department. He has extensive experience pertaining to push brand awareness, including advertisements, feature articles, award recognitions, newsletters, social media launches, events, forums, and ceremonies.

Mr. Finamore represents the firm at various industry association/organization platforms and networking functions, including virtual webinar participation. His focus is hands-on analysis, data accumulation, collating, tracking, and prospecting clients and opportunities using AEC's state-of-the-art CRM system and also provides strategic assessment of intel and the market sector. He concentrates his efforts towards Arts and Cultural buildings; Hospitals (50 to 60-Million Dollar Project now); Educational Institutions; and Assisted Living Facilities.

According to Mr. Finamore, EW Howell Construction Group is a 131-year-old Construction company and a large general contractor. He notes that his greatest accomplishments include running a construction company for 40 years with a huge portfolio of buildings; being in the same business for more than 40 years and being prominent in the industry; and mentoring and giving professional and economic security to his employees.

The business professional's goals for the future include writing an experiential book (What goes around comes around) and continuing to support and help the company. Mr. Finamore asserts that his key to success is staying current and curious, a good education as well as work ethic (coming from a family of doctors and lawyers); Goodness; and Faith.

