The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John (Jack) Collins as a Top Pinnacle Professional for contributions to the field of Law

News provided by

The Inner Circle

15 Sep, 2023, 14:45 ET

SALYERSVILLE, Ky., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John (Jack) Collins is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for contributions to the field of Law.

Mr. Collins pursued higher education at Northern Kentucky University where he graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in 1974. He then studied at the University of Kentucky where he earned a J.D. degree in 1977. Practicing law for 44 years in Eastern Kentucky, the attorney is admitted to the Kentucky Bar; U.S. District Court; Eastern District of Kentucky; Western District of Kentucky; and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit.

Mr. Collins currently practices at his own private firm, The Law Office of John (Jack) Collins and notes that he works with his clients on cases involving Personal Injury; Worker's Compensation; Social Security; Civil Litigation; and Mineral Law which includes coal, oil, and gas. He said that his specialty is Personal Injury Law and that clients come to him with cases for motor vehicle accidents; intentional acts; defective products; hazardous worksite; worker's compensation; and social security disability cases.

When considering his extraordinary career, Mr. Collins attributes his success to his ability to communicate with people, not just as a lawyer, but also as a friend. He is involved with his community outside of work and was a critical member involved in establishing the Magoffin County High School football team. He was also a leader behind a local election, which resulted in the approval of alcohol sales in Magoffin County, KY. Mr. Collins was elected to the office of Magoffin County Attorney in 1990.

The attorney has been recognized as a Top Attorney of North America by Who's Who PR in 2021 and he is affiliated with the Kentucky Bar Association; the Kentucky Justice Association; and the American Association for Justice.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Collins enjoys spending time with his children-his daughter Kellie Collins, who is a Partner in Golden Law Office in Lexington, KY; his son, Alex Collins, who is a Quality Control Senior Manager for Novartis Gene Therapies; and his grandchildren, Charlie, Henry, and step-grandchildren Nellie and Decim. He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition with special thanks to his Mentor, Joe Savage.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Edsa Negussie as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Radiology

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ms. Katrina Daniel as a Pinnacle Life Professional 2023 for her contributions to the fields of Entrepreneurship and Journalism

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.