The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John (Jack) Collins as a Top Pinnacle Professional for contributions to the field of Law

SALYERSVILLE, Ky., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John (Jack) Collins is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for contributions to the field of Law.

Mr. Collins pursued higher education at Northern Kentucky University where he graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in 1974. He then studied at the University of Kentucky where he earned a J.D. degree in 1977. Practicing law for 44 years in Eastern Kentucky, the attorney is admitted to the Kentucky Bar; U.S. District Court; Eastern District of Kentucky; Western District of Kentucky; and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit.

Mr. Collins currently practices at his own private firm, The Law Office of John (Jack) Collins and notes that he works with his clients on cases involving Personal Injury; Worker's Compensation; Social Security; Civil Litigation; and Mineral Law which includes coal, oil, and gas. He said that his specialty is Personal Injury Law and that clients come to him with cases for motor vehicle accidents; intentional acts; defective products; hazardous worksite; worker's compensation; and social security disability cases.

When considering his extraordinary career, Mr. Collins attributes his success to his ability to communicate with people, not just as a lawyer, but also as a friend. He is involved with his community outside of work and was a critical member involved in establishing the Magoffin County High School football team. He was also a leader behind a local election, which resulted in the approval of alcohol sales in Magoffin County, KY. Mr. Collins was elected to the office of Magoffin County Attorney in 1990.

The attorney has been recognized as a Top Attorney of North America by Who's Who PR in 2021 and he is affiliated with the Kentucky Bar Association; the Kentucky Justice Association; and the American Association for Justice.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Collins enjoys spending time with his children-his daughter Kellie Collins, who is a Partner in Golden Law Office in Lexington, KY; his son, Alex Collins, who is a Quality Control Senior Manager for Novartis Gene Therapies; and his grandchildren, Charlie, Henry, and step-grandchildren Nellie and Decim. He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition with special thanks to his Mentor, Joe Savage.

