The Inner Circle acknowledges John P. Lynes as a 2026 Pinnacle Lifetime Member

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle John P. Lynes, MD is honored as a 2026 Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Brain and Spine Surgery.

John P. Lynes, MD, is a highly regarded neurosurgeon specializing in tumors of the brain and spine, as well as trauma-related conditions and degenerative spinal issues. Known for his precision and compassion, Dr. Lynes takes the time to carefully educate patients on complex, high-risk procedures while ensuring their concerns are heard and addressed.

John P. Lynes, MD
Dr. Lynes built his expertise on a strong academic and professional foundation. He earned a Bachelor of Science in molecular and cell biology from the University of California at Berkeley, followed by his Doctor of Medicine from Rosalind Franklin Medical School in Chicago. He went on to complete a neurosurgical residency at MedStar Health/Georgetown University, an oncology fellowship at the National Institutes of Health, and an additional oncology fellowship at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida. He is a board-certified neurosurgeon.

A fellow of both the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Dr. Lynes has also contributed significantly to medical research. He has published more than 25 papers in peer-reviewed journals and presented at national conferences, advancing the field of neurosurgery through thought leadership and innovation.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. Lynes treasures his family. Inspired by his late grandfather, Frank Murphy, he pursued a career in medicine with a deep commitment to healing and service. He has been married for six years to Pearla Baten, MD, a neurologist, and together they are raising two sons.

Looking forward, Dr. Lynes remains dedicated to advancing neurosurgical practices while maintaining his patient-first philosophy, ensuring every individual receives expert care paired with compassion and understanding.

