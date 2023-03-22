The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John Q. Cook as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions in the facial rejuvenation field

WINNETKA, Ill., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John Q. Cook is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions in the facial rejuvenation field.

Dr. Cook earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, cum laude, at Yale University in 1976. He attended the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and received a Doctor of Medicine degree. He then completed two residency programs, one in general surgery at the Rush University Medical Center, and another in plastic surgery at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cook is a leading professional in the field of plastic surgery and has worked in the industry for more than 40 years. He has operated as the founding owner and primary plastic surgeon at the Whole Beauty Institute, his own private plastic surgery and medical aesthetic clinic, since 1988. His clinic offers the highest quality surgical services, such as facial rejuvenation, breast surgery and body contouring and has offices in Chicago and Winnetka, Illinois. The doctor notes that he and his staff are proud to cultivate positive relationships with their clients and provide them with innovative solutions and positive results.

Dr. Cook serves as an educator, offering various educational programs as part of his business. He has served as an assistant professor at the Rush University Medical Center, where he has also maintained his status as a medical staff member in the Division of Plastic Surgery since 1988.

Dr. Cook is an invited speaker at national and international meetings about his technique of facelift under local anesthesia. He also lectures about advances to breast lift techniques and new techniques in body contour surgery.

The doctor holds a master's degree in surgical research from the University of Illinois Chicago and is fully certified in his profession by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Cook remains active as a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American Society for Plastic Surgeons and International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Cook was honored as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 10 Consecutive years; named as one of the Best Doctors in America; and also, as one of Americas Top Surgeons.

