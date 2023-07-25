The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jonathan Klein as a Top Pinnacle Professional 2023 for his contributions to the Field of Law

BALTIMORE and BRIDGEPORT, Conn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jonathan Klein is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional 2023 for his contributions to the Field of Law.

Jonathan Klein

Mr. Klein pursued higher education at Yeshiva University in New York where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, magna cum laude, in 1977. In addition to earning a Doctor of Jurisprudence at Fordham University School of Law in New York City in 1980, the attorney is a Distinguished Military Graduate of the Army ROTC program at Fordham University. The attorney capped his scholarship by graduating from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

A leader in the field, Mr. Klein is licensed to practice law in Connecticut, New York, and Maryland and may also practice before the Supreme Court of the United States; the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 2nd, 5th, and 11th Circuits; the U.S. District Court for the Districts of Connecticut, Maryland, and D.C.; the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York; and the Southern District of Georgia; the U.S. Tax Court; the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces; and the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals. The attorney specializes in commercial litigation and has focused his practice on a wide variety of other areas of the law.

Mr. Klein represents corporate and individual plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts and also briefs and argues appeals before the Connecticut Appellate Court and Supreme Court and the U. S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Prior to joining Parlatore Law Group, LLP as a partner in 2020, he maintained a private solo practice, Jonathan J. Klein, Attorney and Counselor at Law, in Bridgeport, Connecticut between 1995 and 2020 and was an associate and principal at two local law firms in Connecticut between 1987 and 1995. He was also Senior Special Counsel for the Department of Enforcement of the New York Stock Exchange from 1984 to 1987 and was a trial defense counsel for the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps between 1981 and 1984.

In addition to his commercial work, Mr. Klein practices general civil litigation, white-collar and general criminal defense, and tax litigation. He has resolved issues regarding state and federal administrative law; securities law; labor and employment law; zoning law; and military law.

Alongside his professional practice, Mr. Klein developed and taught military criminal law and law of war courses for the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program at the University of Connecticut. He also served on a disenrollment board and was an investigating officer. He later retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve after serving on active duty and as a reservist in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps from 1981 to 2004.

A civic-minded leader, Mr. Klein served on the Board of Fire Commissioners of the City of Bridgeport from 2004 to 2014 and as its President from 2013 to 2014. He also served as a board member of Hillel Academy in Fairfield, Connecticut; is on the board of the Pikesville-Greenspring Community Coalition in Baltimore County, Maryland; is a member of the Veterans and Military Affairs Section of the Connecticut Bar Association and serves on the Section's Executive Committee; and is a member of the Greater Bridgeport Bar Association.

Reflecting on his career, Mr. Klein attributes much of his success in law to listening to his clients and crafting cost-effective, realistic solutions for them.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle