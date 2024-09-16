The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jonathan T. Fung as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jonathan T. Fung, DPM, AACFAS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Podiatrist.

Dr. Fung, a distinguished podiatrist at Curalta Foot & Ankle, is revolutionizing foot and ankle care in the local community through his commitment to excellence and patient-centered approach.

Jonathan Fung

With a focus on providing comprehensive services, Dr. Fung offers a wide range of treatments at Curalta Foot & Ankle, including custom orthotics, imaging services, surgical planning, and foot and ankle surgeries. He prioritizes patient education and communication, ensuring that each patient is well-informed and actively involved in their treatment plan.

Dr. Fung's expertise in podiatric medicine and surgery is unparalleled. He specializes in adult orthotics, arthritis, bunion and hammertoe correction, foot and ankle surgery, pediatrics surgery, sports medicine, trauma, and reconstructive surgery. His academic journey includes a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from Grove City College and a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He completed his residency in podiatric medicine and surgery at St. Barnabas Hospital, where he served as Chief Resident.

Throughout his career, Dr. Fung has garnered numerous accolades, including academic scholarships during his medical education and published research in peer-reviewed journals and academic conferences. He is affiliated with prestigious organizations such as the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, American Podiatric Medical Association, and New Jersey Podiatric Medical Society.

Inspired by his uncle, Dr. John Julian Fung, MD, Dr. Fung is committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care and professional integrity. He aims to continue his professional growth, serving his community with compassion and excellence.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle