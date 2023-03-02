The Inner Circle Acknowledges Jorge A. Pino as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the medical field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jorge A. Pino is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the medical field.

Dr. Pino earned a medical degree from the Universidad del Valle in Cali, Columbia. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University Hospital in Cali and practiced for 3 years prior to coming to the U.S. He completed an internship in internal medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital in Wichita, Kansas and a residency in internal medicine at Tulane University, School of Medicine. The doctor also completed a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, where he stayed on as an assistant professor before entering private practice. The doctor is a board- certified endocrinologist.

According to Dr. Pino, he sees patients who are struggling with diabetes, and educates them on their conditions to ensure a healthy lifestyle. He also works with patients with any endocrine issue including pituitary, thyroid, and adrenal conditions. The doctor practices at Grandview Medical Group.

In his spare time, Dr. Pino enjoys sports traveling and reading. He has been married to Mariela Pino for 53 years and they have 3 sons and 3 grandchildren.

He would like to dedicate this honor to the memory of his mentor, Eduardo Gaitan, MD.

