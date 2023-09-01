The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joseph P. Calderone as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Ophthalmology

CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joseph P. Calderone is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Calderone began his scholarship at the College of the Holy Cross where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry. He then attended Rutgers New Jersey Medical School where he received a medical degree in 1982; completed an internship in 1983 at Albany Medical Center; and finished a residency in ophthalmology at New York Medical College in 1987.

The doctor currently works as the Medical and Surgical Director of Better Vision New Jersey (formerly called Cranford Ophthalmology) where he has served since 1987. Board-certified in ophthalmology by the American Board of Ophthalmology (ABO), Dr. Calderone notes that the ABO is an independent non-profit organization responsible for certifying ophthalmologists in the United States of America. He specializes in premium intraocular lenses and laser cataract surgery (certified in both Catalys & LenSx femtosecond cataract laser systems); and is a foremost expert in the treatment of dry eye.

The doctor is also considered an expert in cataracts and micro-incisional glaucoma, and explained that Better Vision New Jersey is a dynamic, state-of-the-art ophthalmic practice that provides patients with the highest quality of eye care possible and is housed in a building named after Dr. Calderone's father. Fully equipped with the latest ophthalmological advancements, Better Vision New Jersey was the first office in New Jersey to offer the revolutionary Lipiflow Thermal Pulsation System. According to the doctor, the physicians at Better Vision New Jersey are pioneering leaders in ophthalmology and are proud to provide the best possible eye care for patients of all ages. He says they are always excited to expand their family and strive to build strong lasting relationships with each and every one of their patients and asserts that their mission is to provide world-class eye care in a patient-friendly, comfortable environment.

A testament to his expertise in the field, Dr. Calderone is a retired Clinical Instructor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; Clinical Assistant Professor at Seton Hall University School of Graduate Medical Education; Medical Director of the Specialized Surgical Center of Central New Jersey (formerly the Somerset Eye Institute); an attending physician at Overlook Hospital; adjunct staff at Trinitas Hospital; and a retired attending physician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway where he had been a former chairman of ophthalmology.

The doctor is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons; a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology; and a member of both the New Jersey Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

Dr. Calderone would like to dedicate this honor in loving memory of his father, Joseph P. Calderone, and thanks his wife Heidi, and daughters.

