Mr. Holley, a distinguished figure in the industrial piping supply sector, continues to demonstrate unparalleled expertise and dedication in business management and public accounting. With over five decades of experience, Mr. Holley's leadership has been instrumental in driving growth and success for Jabo Supply Corporation.

As the steward of Jabo Supply Corporation, Mr. Holley oversees critical aspects of the business, including financial statement preparation, tax management, and fraud examination. His astute management and strategic acumen have positioned the company as a trusted provider in the regional industrial piping supply market.

Mr. Holley's academic background is a testament to his commitment to excellence. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Marshall University in 1968 and pursued law studies at West Virginia University. Furthermore, Mr. Holley holds several prestigious certifications, including chartered global management accountant, certified public accountant, certified information technology professional, and certification in financial forensics.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Holley has been recognized for his outstanding public service and professional achievements. He received the Medal of Exceptional Public Service from the Secretary of Defense and was honored as Ombudsman of the Year by the United States Department of Defense. In 2008, he was inducted into the Marshall Lewis College of Business Hall of Fame, a testament to his enduring legacy in the industry.

Mr. Holley's unwavering commitment to excellence extends beyond his professional endeavors. He has dedicated himself to various volunteer roles, including serving on the IRS Taxpayer Advocacy Panel and as a member of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve committee.

Looking ahead, Mr. Holley is poised to achieve remarkable milestones for Jabo Supply Corporation. With current revenue standing at $48 million, he is confident in reaching the company's sales target of $50 million. His philosophy of persistent efforts and determination underscores his vision for continued growth and success in the industrial piping supply industry.

