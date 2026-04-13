The Inner Circle acknowledges Josh Jarboe as a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Josh Jarboe is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to real estate.

Joshua Jarboe, principal broker of REMAX Empire, has been recognized by The Inner Circle for his dedication, leadership, and achievements in the real estate industry.

Josh Jarboe

Since 2015, Mr. Jarboe has been a licensed real estate associate in the state of Kentucky and is now the proud broker-owner of REMAX Empire (formerly REMAX Alliance). Year after year, Josh has remained one of the highest producers in the region, managing a portfolio of residential properties and mentoring both new and experienced agents within his brokerage. His leadership emphasizes professionalism, education, and accountability, fostering a brokerage culture focused on quality and long-term success. With an average sale price of over $600,000, he consistently exceeds local market averages, closing 56 transactions in 2025 totaling close to $19,000,000 in residential sales volume alone.

Mr. Jarboe brings experience across residential and commercial real estate, property management, and brokerage operations. Josh earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Communications from Eastern Kentucky University in the spring of 2012, has held a real estate license for over a decade, and obtained his broker's license in 2021. He maintains active membership with the National Association of Realtors and the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors.

Widely recognized within the industry, Mr. Jarboe has been featured and quoted in RISMedia over a dozen times, interviewed by Forbes Insider and MarketWatch, and selected as the featured cover story for Real Producers, among many other national publications. His honors and awards include induction into the REMAX Hall of Fame in 2022, recognition among the Top Fifty Agents Under the Age of Forty in the United States and Canada, earning Torchbearer status in 2024 within the REMAX network, selection to Louisville Business First's "Forty Under 40" Class of 2023, and being named one of 20 People to Know in Real Estate for 2025.

Born into a family with deep roots in real estate, Mr. Jarboe was influenced early by his late grandmother, Suzy Watkins, who owned REMAX franchises throughout his life. Following her passing, he assumed greater responsibility within the business and ultimately relaunched REMAX Empire in November 2023 with a renewed focus on building the next generation of real estate professionals, a close-knit team committed to celebrating each other's successes, fostering collaboration, and maintaining core values that include integrity, brutal honesty, and the pursuit of excellence, while remaining dedicated to continuous learning and growth.

Deeply committed to community service and giving back, Mr. Jarboe supports organizations including the Aubrey Rose Foundation, the REMAX Children's Miracle Network, and University of Louisville Cardinal Athletics, as well as numerous other nonprofits and youth sports programs. He credits his success to the work ethic his late grandmother instilled in him early in his life and real estate career, his incredible support system, the entire Empire crew, and the unwavering support and encouragement of his loving wife, Dr. Lindsey B. Jarboe, and their adorable daughter, Remington Sue.

Looking ahead, Mr. Jarboe remains focused on expanding REMAX Empire's impact on the communities it serves while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and client service.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle