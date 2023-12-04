The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Junior R. King, DPM as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

With more than 14 years in the field, Dr. King has been in private practice for 2 years and is board certified in Podiatric Medicine by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine. He is licensed to provide online and in-person care to patients in New York and serves patients in his private practice location at 596 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207.

Dr. King was inspired to enter the medical profession while growing up in the Caribbean Islands where he saw a need for healthcare for minorities and underserved communities, especially those who have amputations. Motivated by a desire to reduce those statistics, the doctor is in the process of making his practice multi-disciplinary so that patients can get all of their healthcare needs met at one location.

Known for his compassion and excellent care, Dr. King has volunteered in other countries needing medical help for many years. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary pause on his international volunteer work, but he hopes that he will be able to continue those efforts soon.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. King enjoys traveling in his spare time and recently returned from a trip to Europe.

