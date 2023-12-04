The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Junior R. King, DPM as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.
04 Dec, 2023, 14:58 ET
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Junior R. King, DPM, is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.
Dr. King began his medical education journey at Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine where he earned a medical degree from the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine. He completed a residency at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Share this article