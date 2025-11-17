The Inner Circle acknowledges, Karima Caroline Fitzgerald, MD, FACS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Karima Caroline Fitzgerald, MD, FACS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Advanced Trauma and Acute Care Surgery.

Dr. Karima Caroline Fitzgerald, MD, FACS, is a highly respected trauma and acute care surgeon known for her expertise in robotic surgical procedures for emergency general surgeries, complex trauma cases, and critical care interventions. Her clinical practice focuses on treating patients with penetrating and blunt trauma, orthopedic, and neurosurgical injuries combining advanced techniques with a patient-first approach.

Dr. Fitzgerald holds a Bachelor of Science with a double major in biology and English from the State University of New York at Albany, as well as both a Master of Science in biology and a Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University–Purdue University in Indianapolis. She completed her general surgical residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Pinnacle in Harrisburg and further specialized through a fellowship in surgical critical care at Penn State University's Hershey Medical Center.

Board certified in general surgery and surgical critical care, Dr. Fitzgerald is also an active member of the Chest Wall Injury Society and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. In addition to her surgical practice, she volunteers her time on several healthcare advisory boards and advocacy panels in Harrisburg, demonstrating her commitment to advancing patient care, community health, and clinical education.

With extensive experience, technical excellence, and genuine compassion, Dr. Fitzgerald continues to provide the highest standard of care to patients when they need it most.

