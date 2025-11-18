The Inner Circle acknowledges, Kathleen Hinn as a Pinnacle Professional Member

SPIRIT LAKES, lowa, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kathleen Hinn is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Real Estate Spanning Five Decades.

Kathleen Hinn

Kathleen Hinn has been a trusted name in residential and commercial real estate throughout the Iowa Great Lakes region and 2026 marks Kathleen Hinn's 50th Anniversary in Real Estate. As the founder of HINN REAL ESTATE, she has built a reputation rooted in service, integrity, and results. Her company specializes in luxury homes, investment properties, commercial ventures, land, and lakefront residences, serving a diverse clientele with precision and care. She has trained her son Rob to take over and run the Company with his wife Angela now. Rob has been licensed since 1996 and has created an excellent career!

Kathleen's commitment to professional development and hands-on leadership has enabled her firm to thrive in a highly competitive market. She takes pride in guiding clients through each step of the real estate process, ensuring that every transaction is managed with transparency and dedication. Her client-first approach has earned her a loyal base of repeat clients and referrals, a true reflection of her excellence in the industry.

Beyond her professional achievements, Kathleen has made her mark as a mentor and leader. Many agents have been shaped by her guidance, and her influence is carried forward by her own family. Three of her children Rob, Angie, and Gretchen and two of her grandchildren Sophie and Grace and Rob's Wife too, Angela Hinn are all licensed and actively engaged in the business, extending her legacy across generations.

Kathleen also balances her professional commitments with her role as a grandmother to ten grandchildren, finding joy in family life while continuing to drive the success of her business. Her philosophy, "Your word is your bond," underscores her career and continues to inspire both her clients and colleagues.

Looking to the future, Kathleen remains dedicated to expanding HINN REAL ESTATE's presence and opening another office in Spencer, Iowa and adding more agents to their team. Her passion for integrity, trust, and accountability ensures that her work will continue to influence and uplift the real estate profession for years to come.

For more information please visit: https://www.buyokoboji.com/

