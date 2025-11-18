The Inner Circle acknowledges, Laurel Ghosh Roy as 2025 Life Achiever as an Inner Circle Lifetime

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Ghosh Roy at NetX, a leader in digital asset management solutions, proudly announces the appointment of her as Vice President of Sales and Partner Development. Laurel brings a wealth of expertise in digital asset management, customer relationship building, and growth strategy, and will play a pivotal role in scaling NetX's presence through sustainable expansion and strategic partnerships.

Laurel Ghosh Roy

With a strong background in business architecture and leadership, Laurel earned her MBA with a concentration in Business Architecture from Penn State University, graduating with Gold Honors. At NetX, she leads initiatives that align revenue generation with long-term client success, embodying a results-driven and partnership-first approach.

"Laurel's strategic vision, passion for innovation, and deep commitment to excellence make her an invaluable leader on our executive team," at NetX. "Her drive to create lasting partnerships and elevate client experiences will be instrumental in our next phase of growth."

In addition to her professional pursuits, Laurel is an active volunteer with the Tacoma Humane Society and a strong advocate for living with authenticity, balance, and high standards. Outside of work, she enjoys working out, gardening, and exploring the arts.

As she steps into this new chapter, Laurel is focused on continuing to raise the bar in her field with aspirations to one day serve as a Chief Revenue Officer, guided by her philosophy of endurance, balance, and purpose-driven leadership.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle