The Inner Circle acknowledges Keira L. Bex, MSN, FNP-BC as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Keira L. Bex, MSN, FNP-BC is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Gastroenterology and Patient-Centered Care.

Keira L. Bex, MSN, FNP-BC

Keira L. Bex, MSN, FNP-BC, has devoted her career to providing comprehensive and compassionate care as a family nurse practitioner specializing in gastroenterology. Prior to specializing, she worked in urgent care setting and as a bridge provider for patients waiting to establish care with a new provider. She serves both in the clinical setting and with hospital in-patients, addressing a range of gastrointestinal conditions including inflammatory bowel disease, biliary disease, cirrhosis, and gastrointestinal bleeding. Ms. Bex is deeply committed to ensuring that her patients receive accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans. She takes time to listen carefully, empowering her patients with knowledge and understanding about their health.

Ms. Bex earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Purdue University in Calumet. She began her nursing career as a licensed practical nurse at the age of 20, quickly moving on to a registered nurse, gaining broad experience as a staff and charge nurse on a busy hospital unit. She also spent time in case management, progressive care, ortho/neuro, and home healthcare services. She went on to earn her Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in leadership and management from Western Governors University, followed by a post-graduate certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Board-certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner, Ms. Bex is licensed to practice in Indiana. She is affiliated with the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners as of September 2025. Earlier in her career, she served as a health and safety nurse for the Lawrence County Health Department and volunteered with the American Red Cross. Dedicated to community service, she also spent time as a firefighter with the Huron Volunteer Fire Department.

Ms. Bex credits much of her professional growth to her mentor, Mary Kinser, RN who was instrumental in getting her started in the healthcare field. She also expresses heartfelt gratitude to her mother, Diana (also a nurse), for her unwavering support and inspiration.

Looking ahead, Ms. Bex remains focused on advancing her practice within gastroenterology, continuing to provide exceptional patient care, and fostering education and mentorship within the nursing community. Her dedication to both her patients and the healthcare profession reflects her passion for making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

