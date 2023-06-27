The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kristi Bogan, MD, as a Pinnacle Life Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the Pediatric Interventional Radiologist Field

AKRON, Ohio, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kristi Bogan, MD, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the Pediatric Interventional Radiologist Field. 

Dr. Bogan pursued higher education at Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara where she earned a medical degree and notes that she enjoyed the culture and learned the language for two and a half years, eventually graduating early from Ross University. She then completed a 5-year residency in radiology at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT., which is affiliated with the Frank H. Netter, MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University. She finished an additional two years of specialized training in Pediatric Diagnostic Radiology and Pediatric Interventional Radiology at the University of Texas Southwestern when she moved back to her hometown of Dallas, TX.

Known as a caring and compassionate physician, Dr. Bogan specializes in vascular anomalies and works at Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, OH. She has been practicing pediatric interventional and diagnostic radiology for more than 6 years, with the past two years at Akron Children's Hospital. According to Dr. Bogan, she deals with a wide array of childhood conditions by providing minimally invasive solutions for children that offer faster recovery times with less pain and scarring risk than traditional surgeries. She also routinely performs biopsies; joint injections; and angiography, and also treats vascular malformation.

The doctor reflects on the patients she was able to help each day, and that in her view, being an effective healer and enjoying happiness from a job well done is her goal.

Based in Akron, Ohio, Dr. Bogan lives with her two corgis, Asscher and Sophie, and likes to relax by cooking and painting. Aside from her professional pursuits, she has an entrepreneurial part-time career in adult aesthetics in Stow, OH, which allows her to combine her procedural skills with her creative side.

