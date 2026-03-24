The Inner Circle acknowledges Laura Jacqueline Elleby as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

BLUE RIDGE, Ga., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Laura Jacqueline Elleby is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Elevate Luxury Real Estate with E+E Group of Compass.

Laura Jacqueline Elleby

Laura Jacqueline Elleby, a leader in luxury real estate and broker, continues to shape the industry through her expertise, leadership, and commitment to client excellence. As the co-founder of E+E Group of Compass, she has played a pivotal role in establishing the firm as a premier name in high-end residential real estate. Her strategic vision and dedication to superior service have made E+E Group synonymous with top-tier real estate solutions.

With a bachelor's degree in Human Relations and a minor in Health Sciences from the University of Oklahoma, Ms. Elleby has leveraged her knowledge and people-focused approach to excel in the real estate market. Over the past seven years, she has built a reputation for exceptional performance, earning numerous accolades, including Top Producer in 2020, a place in the Executive Club in 2019, and recognition as a top-producing individual agent, achieving over $15M in production in her second year and $25M by her third. She has also consistently ranked among the Top Ten Agents in Georgia every year since becoming licensed.

In 2025, Ms. Elleby achieved a new milestone by officially becoming a licensed broker, further strengthening her leadership position within the real estate industry.

Ms. Elleby's influence extends beyond her professional achievements. She is deeply involved in her community, volunteering with organizations such as the Parade of Homes Scholarship Foundation, Impact Fannin 100, FEED FANNIN, Children's Health Care of Atlanta, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She also actively supports local cheer, football, and soccer programs, demonstrating her passion for giving back.

She attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her husband, family, her partner at Compass, Thomas Echa, and her assistant, Nichole, who has been instrumental in her journey. Looking ahead, Ms. Elleby aims to expand E+E Group into a $150 million-producing real estate team annually while mentoring agents and further developing leadership programs for industry professionals.

Her resilience and determination continue to drive her success as she redefines excellence in luxury real estate.

For more information please visit: https://lauraelleby.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle