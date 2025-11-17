The Inner Circle acknowledges, Roxene S. Gascoigne, DDS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Roxene S. Gascoigne, DDS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Endodontic Care.

Roxene S. Gascoigne, DDS

Dr. Roxene S. Gascoigne, DDS, is a trusted endodontist known for helping patients find relief from serious dental pain and emergencies. Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the tooth pulp. She addresses everything from neuralgia to infections with precision and empathy. Her patients appreciate her attention to detail, her calm and caring nature, and her commitment to serving others, which includes participating in mission trips to provide dental care in Guatemala and Israel.

Dr. Gascoigne earned her BS with a double major in chemistry and mathematics and completed her DDS through a competitive six-year accelerated program at Howard University School of Dentistry. She continued her training with a general practice residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach and earned a special certificate in endodontics from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale under the guidance of renowned Dr. Samuel Dorn.

She is licensed in New York, Florida, and Jamaica and serves as an attending physician at Northshore University Hospital (Northwell Group). Dr. Gascoigne stays active in her profession as a board member of the New York State Dental Association and as a member of the American Dental Association, Nassau County Dental Association, and the American Association of Endodontics.

Mentors like Dr. Dorn and Dr. Gretchen Heinsen, DMD, have inspired her patient-focused approach and dedication to clinical excellence. Through every procedure, Dr. Gascoigne combines her advanced training with genuine compassion to help patients heal and feel at ease.

