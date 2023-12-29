The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lin Morel as a Lifetime Achiever 2023-2024

To prepare for her career after earning a Bachelor's degree, Dr. Morel attended the University of Santa Monica where she earned a Master's Degree in Spiritual Psychology. She then attended the Peace Theological Seminary where she earned a Master's Degree in Applied theology and her Doctorate Degree in Spiritual Science. The doctor is an expert in spiritual psychology and specializes in stress; trauma release; domestic violence; and the grief loss spectrum.

Dr. Morel is both a national and international leader in spiritual psychology and has been called a masterful and powerful vessel of light by those who have worked with her in her roles as a speaker; trainer; healer; and consultant/coach. She is a best-selling author and consultant to men, women, and children who have experienced trauma in their lives and notes that she has a comprehensive understanding of human development that helps her clients acquire heightened awareness, confidence, and the ability to move beyond challenges and into lives of greater personal and professional significance and fulfillment.

The doctor developed the W.I.N. protocol (Willingness, Intention, Neutrality) to assist individuals in dealing with traumatic events which she developed as an outgrowth of transforming her trauma. She asserts that her methodology has attracted executives; professional athletes; and individuals from various industries and backgrounds who desire to transform their lives, workplaces, and families. Her colleagues estimate that she has touched millions of lives throughout her career and continues expanding her reach to offer solutions to those whose potential is limited by unrecognized trauma.

A non-denominational minister and certified Spiritual Director, Dr. Morel previously worked as a buyer in the petrochemical field and a specification writer and buyer at the N.J. Sports Authority. She also co-founded the Academy of Asian Arts where she actively practices Ai Dao Kung Fu (Love Way Mastery), a system that promotes healing from trauma. The doctor is a 5th degree black in karate and 1st degree black belt in Ai Ki Do. She is a gold medalist; minister; visionary; and consultant. She asserts that she focuses on studying and applying energetic modalities, such as Qi Gong and Tai Chi, for energy management and the healing of the body, mind, and spirit.

When considering highlights in her extraordinary career, Dr. Morel is most proud that she was a member of the first U.S.A. international goodwill and study program at the University of Beijing as a guest of the Chinese government and later returned to Taiwan to continue her practice and study of Tai Chi at the request of a master she met in Taipei. She has received numerous accolades during her career including 2010 Coach of the Year by ComprehensiveCoachingU.com; in 2023, was given a Lifetime Achievement Award in Trauma Healing; and was voted Woman of the Year in 2023 from Top 100 Registry for Business Leaders and Professionals. She has been featured on PBS; The Discovery Channel; NBC; "Your Second Fifty; the "Vastness of Being;" and The Dr. Nandi TV show. Most recently, she appeared in two docuseries: "Trauma" and Nathan Crane's "Conquering Cancer." Additional videos may be found at https://drlinmorel.com/media.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle