The Inner Circle acknowledges, Linda A. Smith a Pinnacle Professional Member

News provided by

The Inner Circle

Sep 16, 2024, 20:00 ET

DALLAS, Ga., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Linda A. Smith is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions in Finance and Budgeting.             

Linda A. Smith emerges as a standout figure in the realm of finance and budgeting, boasting a remarkable career spanning over 23 years. With a diverse skill set encompassing leadership, strategy, forecasting, and project coordination, Ms. Smith has established herself as a senior cost analyst and financial expert, making significant contributions to the industry.

Continue Reading
Linda Smith
Linda Smith

Armed with a Bachelor's degree in Organizational and Management Leadership from Mountain State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a member of the National Society of Leadership & Success, Ms. Smith's academic background provides a solid foundation for her illustrious career. She is also certified in Primavera 3, as her expertise extends across various domains, including finance, contract management, procurement, risk management, owning her own business and business process improvement.

Ms. Smith's professional journey is marked by a series of notable accomplishments. She began her career as a cost control finance analyst at Marathon Petroleum Company, where she honed her skills in financial analysis and manpower coordination. Subsequently, she held pivotal roles at Starcon International, Inc., Turner Industries, and Tennessee Valley Authority, Southern Company/Georgia Power gaining invaluable experience in project controls and financial analysis.

In addition to her corporate endeavors, Ms. Smith is a passionate advocate for community service, contributing her time and expertise to organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities. She attributes much of her success to the unwavering support and valuable life lessons imparted by her parents, emphasizing the importance of communication, respect, perseverance, and resilience.

Ms. Smith's dedication to her career is matched only by her commitment to her family. She acknowledges the unwavering support of her parents, who instilled in her the values of integrity and hard work. As she continues to pursue her professional goals, Ms. Smith remains grounded in the love and support of her family, serving as a constant source of inspiration and motivation.

Looking ahead, Ms. Smith sets her sights on ascending to the role of vice president within the next three to five years, driven by her ambition to lead and inspire within the corporate landscape. Her philosophy, rooted in family values and personal growth, serves as a guiding light in her professional journey.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Lee C. Ferguson, DO, FACS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Lee C. Ferguson, DO, FACS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lee C. Ferguson, DO, FACS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Vascular ...
The Inner Circle acknowledges, Timothy L. Hogue as a Pinnacle Professional Member

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Timothy L. Hogue as a Pinnacle Professional Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Timothy L. Hogue is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in Transforming...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics