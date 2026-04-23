The Inner Circle acknowledges Linda Stone, Owner/Author as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

NEW BUFFALO, Mich., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Linda Stone, Owner/Author is recognized as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions as a Florist, Business Owner, and Author Inspiring Community Through Creativity and Faith.

Linda Stone

Linda Stone has built a lasting career as the owner and operator of City Flowers & Gifts, a role she has held since 1999. Through decades of dedication and creativity, she has become a trusted florist in her community, earning recognition in publications such as the New Buffalo Times and Harbor Country News. Her path into the floral industry began unexpectedly when she called a floral school to inquire about their program and was accepted due to a last-minute cancellation, a twist of fate that led to her lifelong passion for floristry.

Before opening her flower shop, Ms. Stone owned and managed a bakery, where she honed her entrepreneurial skills and customer-focused approach. Her diverse background in business ownership reflects her adaptability and determination to succeed in creative ventures.

Beyond her work in floristry, Ms. Stone is also a published author. She has written children's books including Bubbles' Troubles and has upcoming releases such as Teddy's Spaghetti and Home is the Very Best Place to Be. These works reflect her love of storytelling and her ability to connect with younger audiences through uplifting messages.

Ms. Stone remains active in her community through her involvement with Flower Shop Networks and her support of organizations such as St. Jude's. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting, crafting, and sharing her creativity with those around her.

Looking ahead, Linda Stone plans to continue writing, with another book already underway. She credits her success to spiritual guidance and believes firmly that with faith, God will always provide.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle