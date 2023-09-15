The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lisa R. Lindauer, MD as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the Medical Field

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lisa R. Lindauer, MD, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the Medical Field.

Wanting to be a physician since she was about three years old, Dr. Lindauer delayed her medical career by first working on Wall Street for eight years.

Lisa Lindauer.
She notes that she realized her true calling was still in healthcare, so she went back to school when she was 30 to obtain her medical degree. She earned an M.D. from SUNY Stony Brook and completed her residency at Northwell, formerly Northshore. Her pulmonology fellowship was done at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Board-certified and fellowship-trained as a critical care medicine specialist, Dr. Lindauer has been in practice for 14 years with the last two years at Novant Health, a leading healthcare provider with 15 hospitals and more than 350 physician practices offering advanced medical treatment in North Carolina. She has also been on the team of professionals at FirstHealth of the Carolinas, treating patients at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Among her many roles, Dr. Lindauer maintains hospital privileges at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke and is experienced in pulmonary disease and hospital medicine.

When reflecting on her career, Dr. Lindauer believes that hard work, honesty, and a direct manner have been the key to her success. She asserts that she doesn't sugarcoat things. She hopes to inspire others who have a calling in healthcare to work to achieve those goals. In her free time, the doctor enjoys spending time with her three children, ages 18, 16, and 12, outdoors, at the beach, and playing sports.

For more information, visit www.novanthealth.org/pf/providers/1649436692/lisa-lindauer/about-me.

