The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lori Ann Hertel, Ph.D., LCMFT as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional in the field of Psychology

HAYS, Kan., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lori Ann Hertel, Ph.D., LCMFT, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional in the field of Psychology.

Dr. Hertel began her pursuit of higher education at Fort Hays State University where she earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She then completed a Doctor of Philosophy in Health Psychology at Walden University in 1989. Shortly after graduation, Dr. Hertel began working as a probation officer. She returned to school and earned her Ph.D. in Health Psychology in 2019.

The doctor attributes her success to her professionalism, integrity, and education, as well as to the relationships she established with her work mentors and community members. She was an evaluation therapist at Serenity Psychology Services & Consulting LLC in Hays, KS, and remains a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist. The doctor notes that she dealt with the assistance, diagnosis, and recommendation of therapy services in this position and builds off of her earlier experience as the manager of Hertel Therapeutic Services from 2010 to 2014.

Among her many career accomplishments, Dr. Hertel considers her involvement in starting and organizing several human resource organizations in the community some of her most notable career successes. She was director of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program, established in 1970; was involved in spearheading the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program in the area; was instrumental in starting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in her area; and with the support of the 20th, 23rd, and 24th Kansas Judicial District Chief Judges, she became the founder and director of the Citizen Review Board in those three judicial districts. The doctor is a member of the Wonder Woman's League and has remained active in the local Northwest Kansas Developmental Services Program by giving her ongoing support and being involved as a quality assurance team member.

According to Dr. Hertel, she lost her daughter at the age of 17 to multiple pterygium syndrome and had other notable losses throughout her life. The doctor's passion for her work has helped her to cope with her significant loss. She enjoys being involved in and starting community programs that aid others and sits on many boards in her local area. Touted as her hero and biggest supporter, Dr. Hertel credits her father for her success.

Now retired, Dr. Hertel is enjoying spending time with her family and hopes to continue to dedicate her time in voluntary community activities and charities.

