The Inner Circle acknowledges, Lori Lee Barr, MD, FACR, FAIUM as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional

Dr. Barr pursued higher education at Lipscomb University where she was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. She then attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine at Shreveport where she earned her degree as a medical doctor. Dr. Barr then completed her diagnostic radiology residency and a fellowship in pediatric radiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. She is board-certified in both pediatric radiology and diagnostic radiology as a Diplomate of the American Board of Radiology (ABR) one of 24 national medical specialty boards that make up the American Board of Medical Specialties. She has been recognized by the American College of Radiology and the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine as a fellow for teaching; research; clinical care; and community advocacy.

She said, "When I was little, I fell in love with life. I loved growing up in New Orleans and spending summers at my grandparent's farm in Florence, Alabama. I love animals and people. I love writing and reading. When I became a medical doctor, I got to direct some of that love into a career filled with wonder and excitement that continues to this day. I love seeing how beautiful my patients are on the inside and I love how my patients get excited when I show them a picture of how beautiful they are on the inside and how their body works when we are looking at their ultrasounds, fluoroscopic exams, CAT scans and MRIs." She continued, "Assisting ailing children and their families in their quest for renewed vitality really helps you keep an accurate perspective on the blessings in your own life. It is not worth the energy to get all worked up about the cat missing the litter box when you see young ones facing major health challenges with grace and smiles every day."

Dr. Barr practices radiology full time in Pensacola, Florida where she serves as the Chair of the Department of Medical Imaging at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Studer Family Children's Hospitals. She explained, "Pediatric radiology is a subspecialty of radiology where we make sure that children of all ages, from the fetus before birth to the 190 lb. a high school football champion gets diagnostic imaging studies using the lowest doses of ionizing radiation (like x-rays) and non-ionizing radiation (like ultrasound and magnetic resonance) possible to answer their doctor's clinical questions and help the child feel better fast."

She is on a quest to ensure that the same quality of diagnostic imaging that she has helped to develop at major children's hospitals where she has served in leadership roles including Cincinnati Children's Medical Center and Dell Children's Medical Center of Austin, Texas is available to children who do not live near a major children's hospital through their local community hospitals and clinics. She shared some of her ideas in the article, "5 RECOMMENDATIONS TO ACHIEVE EXCELLENCE IN PEDIATRIC MEDICAL IMAGING," published by Carestream and republished internationally in Spanish and Portuguese. (https://www.carestream.com/blog/2023/09/12/achieve-excellence-in-pediatric-medical-imaging/).

A testament to her influence in the field, Dr. Barr is a partner of Radiology Associates of Florida, P.A., a Radiology Partners, Inc. practice, where she serves as the Panhandle Division Director, Member-at-Large on the Radiology Associates of Florida Local Practice Board of Directors, and as the Chair of the Patient Safety Committee. At the national practice level with Radiology Partners, Inc. she serves on the Pediatric Advisory Board and the Brand Experience Support Board. She is a Radiological Society of North America Scholar and serves as the Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Radiological Society of North America Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation that funds cutting edge diagnostic and interventional imaging research.

Dr. Barr is an internationally recognized best-selling author of the book Think & Grow Well, inventor of the patented Ease-o-Stat, and speaker. She stated, "I've had great mentors at every step of my career." Now she brings that same level of mentorship to the next generation of doctors. She is known to her proteges as The Doctor's Mentor from the 8 years she's been podcasting, The Doctor's Mentor Show and with the products and services offered through The Doctor's Mentor, LLC. As a mentor, she helps professionals nourish their vitality, avoid burnout, and recognize practice patterns that squelch the joy of being the doctor they dreamed of being in medical school.

"No need to keep striving for money, power, or time off if you've lost touch with your reason for being," she commented. "My proteges get clear on where they are; what they want next; and who they need to become to achieve that desired outcome," Dr. Barr explained. She then works together with them to create and implement a plan to leverage their expertise and create more time freedom, influence, and profits so their joy returns. She is an encourager of physicians and reminds them that life is more than their medical practice. "The better doctors take care of themselves, the more likely their loved ones, practice partners, and patients are to be inspired into amazing action in their own lives," she said.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Barr invests time and resources into the renewal of her own mind, body, spirit and awareness so that she can love her family and friends as they take care of themselves. "That is one reason I started the Think & Grow Well Podcast and Community after the success of my book!" she stated.

When she is not spending time caring for patients, she enjoys scuba diving and snorkeling. "Both are so easy to do when you get to be in paradise here in Pensacola," she stated. Dr. Barr loves listening to live music and catching live stage performances in her hometown of Austin, Texas. She enjoys spotting quail and wild turkeys and listening to the spring peepers and cicadas on their farm in Alabama. "My greatest mentors were my parents, Sonny and Lee Barr. I dedicate this honor to them," she said. "Thanks to the way I designed my practice and the assistance of our family and friends, my parents got to live out their days enjoying the people, the animals, and the land they cultivated right up until they died. That is a good life. Do worthwhile work, live life to the fullest walking in the Light, then rest, assured that there is something even greater waiting for you beyond that veil." Dr. Barr hopes to do the same and to lead a few others to the Light along the way.

