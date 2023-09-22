The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Luis Hernandez as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for his contributions to the field of Transportation Logistics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mr. Luis Hernandez is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for his contributions to the field of Transportation Logistics.

Mr. Hernandez pursued higher education in Mexico where he earned an MBA in 2015 and notes that he quickly advanced in the field of Transportation Logistics. He was subdirector in commercial intermodal at Ferromex from 2010 through 2019 prior to taking his current position as Vice President of Freight and Logistics at Intermodel.

Mr. Hernandez is dedicated to the field and accounts this as the catalyst for his success. In his current position, he is focused on sales; customer service; terminal operations; and creating a greener footprint in the transportation industry. He is also affiliated with Intermodal Association of North America and also serves on the board.

When considering his success, Mr. Hernandez notes that he is most proud to be successful at an early age but adds that his greatest accomplishment is his family. Aside from his professional endeavors, he enjoys playing golf.

