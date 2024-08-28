The Inner Circle acknowledges, Lynn M. Fenwick as a Pinnacle Professional Member

LEONARDTOWN, Md., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lynn M. Fenwick, D.V.M. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions in Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Fenwick, a prominent figure in veterinary medicine, continues to lead the field with her commitment to providing high-quality care at Breton Veterinary Hospital.

With a Bachelor of Science in biology from Virginia Tech and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Fenwick brings over four decades of expertise to her practice. Her dedication to preventive care, geriatrics, dentistry, acute and emergency services has earned her certifications as a Fear Free Certified Professional and ongoing pursuit of an international veterinary dental practitioner certification.

Dr. Fenwick's affiliations with esteemed organizations such as the Maryland Veterinary Medical Association, American Veterinary Medical Association, American Animal Hospital Association, and American Association of Feline Practitioners underscore her commitment to excellence in veterinary care.

Throughout her career, Dr. Fenwick has achieved numerous milestones, including establishing Breton Veterinary Hospital in 1990. Since then, the practice has flourished, expanding beyond its original location to a custom-built, state-of-the-art facility. This expansion allows more patients to receive the compassionate and high-quality care that Dr. Fenwick and her team provide.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Fenwick attributes her success to dedication, hard work, and perseverance. She expresses gratitude to her late father, John Francis Fenwick MD, for his support and inspiration.

Looking ahead, Dr. Fenwick envisions continued growth and success for Breton Veterinary Hospital as it remains dedicated to providing exceptional care to animals.

