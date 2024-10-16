The Inner Circle acknowledges, Manuel Franco Cornielle, MD as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Manuel Franco Cornielle, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions as an Esteemed Family Medicine Practitioner.

Manuel E. Franco Cornielle, MD

Dr. Franco Cornielle, a highly respected family medicine practitioner, has dedicated his career to providing comprehensive healthcare services to patients of all ages, with a strong focus on preventative medicine. His unwavering commitment to patient care and well-being, influenced by his family and mentors, has made him a valued member of the medical community.

Dr. Cornielle's journey in the field of medicine began with a solid educational foundation. He earned his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from the Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud in 2004 in the Dominican Republic. His dedication to healthcare led him to pursue a family medicine residency at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Cornielle holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) in pharmacy from the same university, further enriching his medical expertise.

Throughout his career, Dr. Cornielle has been affiliated with prestigious medical organizations, including the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Board of Family Physicians. He is also known for his philanthropic endeavors, volunteering his time with the Somos Group, an organization dedicated to providing healthcare services at low or no cost to disadvantaged patients.

Dr. Cornielle has excelled as a family medicine practitioner, specializing in preventative medicine for patients at risk of developing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. His comprehensive approach to healthcare ensures that patients of all ages receive the necessary care and guidance to lead healthier lives.

As he looks ahead to the future, Dr. Cornielle remains committed to his medical practice, providing exceptional care to his patients, and making a positive impact on the well-being of his community. His philosophy of healthcare is rooted in preventative care and addressing the unique healthcare needs of individuals at risk of chronic illnesses.

Dr. Cornielle expresses his gratitude to his family for their unwavering support throughout his career. His family has been a constant source of inspiration and motivation in his pursuit of excellence in the field of medicine.

