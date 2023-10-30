The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Marcia De Paula as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the fields of Art and Entrepreneurship

VENICE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Marcia De Paula is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the fields of Art and Entrepreneurship.

In preparing for her career, Ms. De Paula studied fashion and apparel design at The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida between 1990 and 1994 and also taught a Montessori program in Brazil. She is fluent in English Portuguese and Spanish and is learning French.

Marcia S. DePaula

A business partner with Lucas Da Silva since 1998, Ms. De Paula has more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur and more than 30 years of experience in the field of arts. Ms. De Paula and her team owns and manages Universal Art Gallery, Inc. where she serves as the vice-president. The businesswoman asserts that she has grown her company from a small business on the Ocean Front Walk in Venice Beach California to a full-service premier establishment that specializes in creative custom framing and printing design solutions.

Ms. De Paula explained that her business offers retail, wholesale, and distribution framing and printing services as well as various shipping options, including online service for added convenience. She notes that customers are welcome to make an appointment or stop in and speak to someone in person about their projects. Having experienced great success during her career, Ms. De Paula ensures that the team of skilled designers and customers are well taken care of and credits her ability to balance her role as a mother and businesswoman with her vocational achievements. Looking to the future, she plans to invest in a second business through which she can continue to explore her creative side.

Ms. De Paula has volunteered as civic-minded leader, and has been an active care coordinator for Kehillat Israel Reconstructionist Congregation of Pacific Palisades since 2013 specializing in social services and is a member of the Venice Area Historical Society and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle