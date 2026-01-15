The Inner Circle acknowledges, Marian E. Oppenheimer, Ph.D, MA, M.Ed as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Marian E. Oppenheimer, Ph.D, MA, M.Ed is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to American Psychological Association.

Dr. Marian E. Oppenheimer, Ph.D., MA, M.Ed, has dedicated her career to guiding patients through some of life's most difficult challenges. At Wellpeople, she treats adolescents through adults for trauma, depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. Her work is grounded in a multifaceted approach that integrates acceptance-commitment therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and cognitive-behavioral therapy.

A survivor of the recent Pacific Palisades fires, Dr. Oppenheimer brings a personal understanding to her practice, providing specialized care for individuals coping with trauma caused by natural disasters. Her ability to connect clinical expertise with lived experience sets her apart as a trusted resource for healing and resilience.

Dr. Oppenheimer holds a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Texas at Austin, an MA in clinical psychology from the New School for Social Research, an M.Ed. in counseling psychology from Fordham University, and a BS in psychology from the University of Arizona. She is licensed to practice in both California and New York, extending her reach to diverse communities (California license #2012568; New York license #020176-1).

Her affiliations include the American Psychological Association and the LA County Psychologists, where she previously served as Chairman of the Board for the Psychological Services Development Committee. Looking ahead, she plans to volunteer with the National Association of Mental Illness, further advancing her commitment to advocacy and service.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Dr. Oppenheimer finds balance and inspiration in hiking, outdoor exercise, spending time with friends, and watercolor painting. She honors the influence of her mentors, Dr. Frank Richardson and Bassya Pinson, Psy.D., and the memory of her grandmother, Marian Oppenheimer.

As she continues to expand her private practice, Dr. Oppenheimer remains focused on helping individuals achieve lasting wellness through personalized, compassionate care.

