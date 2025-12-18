The Inner Circle acknowledges, Maribeth C. Hartwick, DVM as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Maribeth C. Hartwick, DVM is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Maribeth C. Hartwick, DVM, has built a distinguished career in veterinary medicine, earning recognition for her commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and their families. A respected general practitioner, she serves pets at every life stage, performing dental and surgical procedures while also mentoring other veterinarians in her small animal practice. Known for her expertise and compassionate approach, she has cultivated long-standing relationships with clients who value her dedication and the time she spends with each patient.

Dr. Hartwick began her professional journey in human healthcare, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Villanova University. She practiced as a medical and surgical nurse at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York from 1985 to 1994 before pursuing her passion for animal care. She went on to earn her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from The Ohio State University and completed an internship at Wardell Animal Hospital, laying the foundation for her accomplished veterinary career.

She is actively involved in several professional organizations, including the American Veterinary Medicine Association, the American Animal Hospital Association, the Association of Feline Practitioners, the New Jersey Veterinary Medical Association, and the International Sled Dog Association. Her contributions to the field have been widely recognized, most notably with her selection as Woman of the Month for June 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized).

Outside of her professional work, Dr. Hartwick is an avid sailor, hiker, and road biker, and holds membership with the American Sailing Association. She honors the memory of her parents, Harold and JoAnne Hartwick, who instilled in her values of compassion and dedication.

Looking ahead, Dr. Hartwick plans to partner in a veterinary practice and hopes to one day own a farm close to sailing opportunities. Her philosophy of patient-centered care, mentorship, and community involvement continues to shape her legacy in veterinary medicine.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle