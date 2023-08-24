The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Marin Sorin Caba as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Water Damage Restoration Industry

EDMONDS, Wash., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Marin Sorin Caba is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Water Damage Restoration Industry.

Launching his career in the construction field in 1996, Mr. Caba discovered a passion for helping create structures and fix issues which led him to study environmental protection. Combining the two skills, he created a water restoration company and notes that he was encouraged and inspired by several mentors in the water damage restoration field. He became certified for water damage restoration by the IICSC Institute and his company, American Water and Damage Restoration, was designated by the County Advisory Board as a Top Gun Snohomish County Water Damage Restoration Company.

As the owner and project manager for his company, Mr. Caba has many responsibilities, including providing residential and commercial water damage restoration to clients who need immediate assistance. He notes that since 2021, American Water and Damage Restoration is a full-service water damage restoration company in Snohomish County, Washington offering restoration services to residential and commercial properties affected by water, storms, mold, and fire damage in Edmonds, Seattle, and Puget Sound areas. The business professional also asserts that the American Water Damage Restoration Company is licensed; bonded; insured; IICRC certified; and accredited by Restoration Industry Association and the Better Business Bureau.

A leader in his community as well as the water damage restoration field, Mr. Caba is affiliated with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce; Better Business Bureau; and the IICSC Association and is recognized as an exemplary business owner that adds financial well-being and stability to Snohomish County. His motto is "As long as you want to dream, the American Dream is still real."

Looking to the future, Mr. Caba hopes to influence local legislation affecting his industry and community while providing exemplary service in the coming years. A native of Romania, the entrepreneur believes that he has attained the American Dream and encourages others to never give up on their goals.

