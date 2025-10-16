The Inner Circle acknowledges, Mark Einhaus as a Pinnacle Professional Member

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mark Einhaus is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Blending Creative Vision and Community Service Through Media Hero.

Mark Einhaus

For more than three decades, Mark Einhaus has made storytelling through photography, video production, art and a meaningful service to his community. As the owner and director of photography at Media Hero since 1999, Mr. Einhaus has built a reputation for directing and managing skilled crews to deliver compelling visual content that meets each client's unique vision. His expertise extends from photo enhancement and meticulous video editing to maintaining a strong social media presence that keeps his clients' stories visible and impactful.

Mr. Einhaus earned a Bachelor of Science in Art from Western Michigan University, focusing his studies on photography and merging technical expertise with creative vision. He refined his skills through roles at several distinguished portrait studios, the creative production firm Multi Craft Graphics, automotive studios such as David Franklin Photography, the print catalog studio The Photo Group, and the advertising agency Duffey Petrosky. These diverse experiences have established a strong creative foundation and enabled him to effectively support client - ranging from individuals to major brands - in conveying impactful messages.

Recognized with awards such as the Waldo Sangren Award, Mr. Einhaus has always believed that great photography does more than capture an image, it connects culture & people and creates lasting impressions. This philosophy extends to his commitment to civic engagement, he provides pro bono event photography for community organizations and serves as secretary for the Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce business referrals group, helping support local business growth and collaboration.

Mark attributes his ongoing success is due to working collaboratively with both creatives and clients to convey a meaningful narrative. He intends to adapt to the evolving industry landscape by adopting new technologies and storytelling approaches, while continuing the friendly profession and business minded approach he has used for over 30 years.

Whether he's behind the lens at a large-scale event or mentoring the next generation of visual storytellers, Mark Einhaus continues to use his passion for photography to make a difference—one image at a time.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle