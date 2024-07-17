The Inner Circle acknowledges, Martha R. Mitchell as a Top Pinnacle Professional

SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Martha R. Mitchell is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Supply Chain Management.

Ms. Mitchell pursued higher education at Marshall University in 1970 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Psychology. She then obtained a Master of Arts degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1970 and has a management certificate from the University of Texas at Austin.

With more than 30 years in the field, Ms. Mitchell is considered an expert in business management, specifically supply chain management and related areas. Among her many responsibilities as the Vice President of Supply Chain Management at CPS Energy, the business professional has extensive experience in business process management; analytics; customer relations; and team building. Ms. Mitchell retired in 2020.

When considering her illustrious career, Ms. Mitchell cites her progression from an IT service desk supervisor to various leadership roles, ultimately becoming the Vice President of Supply Chain Management to be a significant highlight among her accomplishments. She is also particularly proud of leading a project that automated data gathering for CPS Energy, improving efficiency, and real-time monitoring of energy consumption.

Looking to the future, Ms. Mitchell notes that she is open to exploring new employment opportunities, including consulting, and anticipates continued growth with new projects and business opportunities in the consulting field.

