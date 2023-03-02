The Inner Circle Acknowledges Masha Sachenko as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions to Obstetrics and Gynecology

WELLINGTON, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Masha Sachenko is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions to Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Sachenko received her Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience from the University of Rochester and her medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

The doctor is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). According to the doctor, the mission of the ABOG is to define standards certify obstetricians and gynecologists and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge practice and professionalism in women's health. Obstetrics and Gynecology is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics and gynecology. An obstetrician-gynecologist or OB-GYN is a healthcare professional who specializes in female reproductive health.

Dr. Sachenko serves at Boca Raton Regional Hospital and notes that she has a true passion for her work. The Boca Raton Regional Hospital is a 400-bed not-for-profit health care organization located in Boca Raton, Florida. It was established in 1967 and provides patient care in areas such as cardiovascular oncology women's health orthopedics emergency medicine and neurosciences. According to Dr. Sachenko, the hospital delivers the highest quality patient care with unrelenting attention to clinical excellence, patient satisfaction, and patient safety. She regularly treats women of all ages for menstrual issues, menopause, and pre-natal care and spends time with patients providing personalized care.

Dr. Sachenko has received the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2017) Patients' Choice Award (2018 2017); On-Time Doctor Award (2018); and won first place in the 2015 resident's research symposium. She was born and raised in Russia and moved to the United States with her family when she was 18 years old. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, doing crafts, cooking, reading, boating, and spending time with her family and friends. She is fluent in both English and Russian.

The doctor would like to thank her parents, Galina and Sergey Sachenko, for their support. She also thanks her mentor, Aman Bhullar, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle