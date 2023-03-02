The Inner Circle Acknowledges Matthew Endrizzi as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the medical field

LAS CRUCES, N.M., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Matthew Endrizzi is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the medical field.

Dr. Endrizzi earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health medicine and human values from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. He received an MD from the University of New Mexico, School of Medicine and completed family medicine residency at Honor Health Osborn. He completed a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso. The doctor is board certified in family medicine with a Certificate of Added Qualification (CAQ) in sports medicine.

Dr. Matthew Endrizzi practices sports medicine as a family practitioner in Deming, NM. According to Dr. Endrizzi, a Sports Medicine Family Practitioner is trained to assess, diagnose, prevent and treat sports injuries in patients of all ages and also refer those patients to further services, if needed. Sports Medicine Family Practitioners must complete specialized training to help each patient maximize function and improve quality of life.

Dr. Endrizzi serves patients of all ages and treats for overuse injuries, joint pain, and arthritis with exercise, physical therapy, and medication. He also utilizes ultrasound for clinical steroid injections and diagnostics.

The doctor is associated with American Academy of Family Physicians; American Board of Family Medicine; and American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. In his spare time, he participates in gift giving in Juarez, Mexico through the Iglesia Solus Christas Church.

For more information, please visit Dr. Endrizzi's social media pages on Twitter: endrizzimd; Instagram: endrizzisportsmd; and Facebook: endrizzisportsmd.

