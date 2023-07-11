The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Melissa Earley as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Nursing.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured by The Inner Circle, Ms. Melissa Earley is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Nursing.

Ms. Earley attended Susquehanna University where she earned a degree in psychology. She then pursued a degree in Nursing (RN) from Framingham Hospital, School of Nursing, and was certified in trauma at Hahnemann University Hospital.

In her role as a nurse, Ms. Earley asserts that she works directly with patients, overseeing their medications, and providing quality care. She notes that a long-term care nurse serves the elderly by helping to feed them; bathing and grooming them; helping them use the toilet; dressing them; and changing positions to avoid further healthcare issues. Currently working in a long-term care facility, she is also a manager of other nurses in her department in a long-term care facility.

Ms. Earley has worked in this field for more than 25 years and states that she prides herself on being compassionate and listening to her patients. She would like to dedicate this honor in loving memory of her father, Mr. J. Russel Earley.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle