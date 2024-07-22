The Inner Circle acknowledges, Michael Gagner as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael Gagner is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Leading Natural Disaster Recovery Efforts Across the Nation.

Michael Gagner is making significant strides in the field of natural disaster recovery, offering crucial services to communities nationwide through his expertise in federal and state recovery programs. With a robust background in justice administration and a heartfelt commitment to assisting traumatized survivors, Mr. Gagner has emerged as a key figure in disaster recovery efforts.

Mr. Gagner's career path began with a Master's Degree in Justice Administration from Norwich University in 2008. Initially rooted in criminal justice, he transitioned to disaster recovery in North Carolina, where he has dedicated himself to helping communities rebuild and recover from natural disasters.

Currently, Mr. Gagner's business focuses on providing comprehensive recovery services, including housing assistance, regulatory compliance, mental well-being support, and guiding survivors through the federal disaster application process. His expertise spans networking, higher education, and consulting, ensuring that communities receive the support they need during challenging times. He was previously a keynote speaker on leveraging federal funds for disaster recovery and financial compliance.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Mr. Gagner is actively involved in community service, affiliating with organizations such as the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) and the YMCA. His commitment to community welfare extends beyond his professional duties, reflecting his personal philosophy of trust in God and perseverance.

Presently, he is looking forward to presenting at the 2024 Vermont Emergency Preparedness conference on "Bridging the Housing Disaster Recovery Gap."

Looking ahead, Mr. Gagner envisions expanding his impact through multi-state regional recovery services, leveraging his expertise to provide effective and compassionate support to disaster-affected communities across the nation.

