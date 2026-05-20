The Inner Circle Acknowledges Michelle Almeyda-Wiedemuth as a Pinnacle Professional Member -- Inner Circle of Excellence

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inner Circle proudly recognizes Michelle Almeyda-Wiedemuth as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her outstanding contributions to luxury coastal real estate in the Charleston Lowcountry.

Michelle Almeyda-Wiedemuth , RENE

With more than two decades of experience in luxury residential sales, Michelle specializes in guiding high-net-worth individuals and families relocating to the area. She is known for her personalized, lifestyle-driven approach that matches clients' goals with exceptional properties in premier coastal communities, including Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, and Johns Island.

Combining deep market knowledge with data-driven marketing and strong client advocacy, Michelle provides comprehensive relocation support — from community insights and market analysis to investment guidance — ensuring a seamless transition for her clients.

Professional Credentials

Michelle holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Manhattan College. She is a licensed Realtor, a Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE), and maintains active memberships with the National Association of Realtors, the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR), and the Coastal SC Women's Council of Realtors.

Exciting New Chapter

Michelle has launched her new website, www.LiveinCharleston.com, and has joined Carolina One Real Estate, the #1 real estate company in Charleston and the Lowcountry's market leader. This move provides her clients with expanded resources, superior service, and a significant competitive advantage in today's market.

Looking ahead, Michelle remains focused on continued growth in the luxury residential sector while helping clients find homes that align with both their lifestyle aspirations and long-term investment objectives.

Outside the office, she enjoys international travel and exploring culinary experiences centered around food and wine.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle