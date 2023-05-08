The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michelle Thorpe, MD, as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Psychiatry

PARAMUS, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michelle Thorpe, MD, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Psychiatry.

Michelle Thorpe

Dr. Thorpe began her education journey at Montclair State University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Science degree in Clinical Child. She then attended Ross University School of Medicine where she completed a Medical Degree followed by a Psychiatry residency program at Bergen Regional Medical Center from 2008—2012. Her formal education was finished with a two-year Fellowship Program at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in 2014 where she was the Chief Fellow in the final year of her Fellowship.

Board-certified in Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) and is considered an expert in psychiatry and neurology. Dr. Thorpe notes that the ABPN is a nonprofit organization that certifies qualified physicians in the medical specialties of Psychiatry and Neurology. In private practice in Morristown, NJ, she is also on staff at the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center; Summit Oaks Hospital; Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital; and St. Clare.

