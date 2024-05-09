The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mike Alkis as a Distinguished Professional

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Alkis is being recognized by The Inner Circle as a Distinguished Professional in the Business Field and for his work at Bizopolis Consulting Inc.

Mr. Alkis is considered an expert in re-aligning and restructuring businesses through his company, Bizopolis Consulting Inc. He notes that he helps prepare the next generations for the technological transitions they will face. Mr. Alkis has been in the field for more than 20 years and serves clients worldwide.

Mr. Alkis helps businesses of all sizes transition to online communication. More business transactions occur online than ever before following the COVID-19 pandemic, and companies have to adapt quickly. According to Mr. Alkis, Bizopolis helps people make integrated decisions that affect their business and personal lives. Mr. Alkis has expert knowledge of accounting, finance, training, management consulting, operations, and technology integration.

Mr. Alkis helps clients who want to increase their productivity and profitability or require restructuring of the business. He noted that, "Ultimately, we help our clients focus on achieving what's most important to them, their business, and their family." He has helped people from various industries, including retail, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, importing, and more.

Mr. Alkis plans to create a device model to assist businesses of all kinds to adapt and thrive. He is currently a member of the Society of CPAs.

In his spare time, he loves to garden, as he was a farmer for many years.

For more information, visit http://www.bizopolis.ca/.

