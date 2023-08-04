The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mike Cotzas as a Pinnacle Life Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Orthodontics

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mike Cotzas is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Orthodontics.

Dr. Cotzas pursued higher education at New York University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Biology. He continued at Columbia University where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree; completed a General Practice Residency at New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens; and was post-doctoral trained in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics at Montefiore Medical Center.

Mike Cotzas, DDS

Board-certified as an orthodontist, Dr. Cotzas works at Orthodontic Associates of New Canaan and notes that he helps each patient achieve the healthy, straighter smiles they deserve. He explained that the practice is limited to orthodontics for children and teens and the goal of Orthodontic Associates of New Canaan is to provide high-quality orthodontic treatments using the most innovative technology and materials for all patients and achieve the best outcome possible.

A devoted professional in his field, Dr. Cotzas attends conferences and completes continuing education courses to keep abreast of the latest innovations in orthodontics. He is a member of the American Board of Orthodontics (ABO), College of Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics; the American Dental Association; the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO); the Northeastern Society of Orthodontists; and the Connecticut State Dental Association. The ABO is the leader in orthodontic board certification and sets the standards of care for excellence in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics.

The doctor asserts that orthodontics is a specialty of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis and correction of mal-positioned teeth and jaws. Orthodontists, like Dr. Cotzas, are responsible for identifying problems with teeth, jaws, and fixing the bite for proper chewing. They utilize the most advanced procedures and equipment available to ensure that every patient achieves a healthy and beautiful smile.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Cotzas enjoys traveling, skiing, and being a foodie. He would like to dedicate this honor to his family and his parents, George and Dena Cotzas, and thank them for their love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle