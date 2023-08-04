The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mike Cotzas as a Pinnacle Life Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Orthodontics

News provided by

The Inner Circle

04 Aug, 2023, 16:03 ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mike Cotzas is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Orthodontics.

Dr. Cotzas pursued higher education at New York University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Biology. He continued at Columbia University where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree; completed a General Practice Residency at New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens; and was post-doctoral trained in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics at Montefiore Medical Center.

Continue Reading
Mike Cotzas, DDS
Mike Cotzas, DDS

Board-certified as an orthodontist, Dr. Cotzas works at Orthodontic Associates of New Canaan and notes that he helps each patient achieve the healthy, straighter smiles they deserve. He explained that the practice is limited to orthodontics for children and teens and the goal of Orthodontic Associates of New Canaan is to provide high-quality orthodontic treatments using the most innovative technology and materials for all patients and achieve the best outcome possible.

A devoted professional in his field, Dr. Cotzas attends conferences and completes continuing education courses to keep abreast of the latest innovations in orthodontics. He is a member of the American Board of Orthodontics (ABO), College of Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics; the American Dental Association; the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO); the Northeastern Society of Orthodontists; and the Connecticut State Dental Association. The ABO is the leader in orthodontic board certification and sets the standards of care for excellence in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics.

The doctor asserts that orthodontics is a specialty of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis and correction of mal-positioned teeth and jaws. Orthodontists, like Dr. Cotzas, are responsible for identifying problems with teeth, jaws, and fixing the bite for proper chewing. They utilize the most advanced procedures and equipment available to ensure that every patient achieves a healthy and beautiful smile.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Cotzas enjoys traveling, skiing, and being a foodie. He would like to dedicate this honor to his family and his parents, George and Dena Cotzas, and thank them for their love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David C. Williams as a Pinnacle Life Member 2023 for his contributions to the field of Mortuary Field

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Patrick Tamim as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Vascular Surgery Field

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.